Team heading to Memphis for barbecue fest crashes trailer on highway

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A team that was heading to Memphis for the World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest took a major spill on an Arkansas highway.
The trailer for Cackle & Oink BBQ, one of the teams that was supposed to compete, rolled over after coming off a bridge in Malvern, Ark. on Tuesday.
Luckily, no one was injured after the accident.
Barbecue fest officials posted on Facebook following the accident.
The team said following the crash, they received tremendous support from everyone, including the festival and other competitors.
FOX13 reached out to Memphis in May for a statement regarding the accident, but we haven’t heard back.
The competition and festival started Wednesday and continues through Saturday.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}