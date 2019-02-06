  • Teen accused of shooting, killing another teen during dice game in Memphis neighborhood

    A Memphis teen has been indicted in the murder of another teen who was killed during a dice game, according to the Shelby County District Attorney General’s Office.

    JoeVon Henderson, now 19 years old, is charged with second degree murder in the death of Kelton Guy, 19.

    The charge stems from an incident in April 2017. Investigators said a group was shooting dice behind a house in South Memphis when an argument over money began to unfold.

    Kelton Guy was shot and killed by another participant in the game. JoeVon Henderson was developed as a suspect, and he was arrested a little more than a month later.

    Henderson was 17 at the time of the shooting. He has been transferred from Juvenile Court and will be tried as an adult.

