Teen arrested in connection to killing man while at stop sign, police say

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. - A man is behind bars after police say he shot and killed another a man while he was at a stop sign.
On May 20, 2018 approximately 8:30 pm, 55-year-old Fredrick Lacey was shot multiple times. He was sitting in his vehicle at a stop sign at Garland and 5th Street.
After being shot, Fredrick Lacey drove about two blocks away before crashing his car.
Mr. Lacey was rushed to Helena Regional Medical Center for treatment. But, he died from his injuries.
According to the Helena-West Helena Police Department, Jevon Byrd, 18, was arrested in connection with the death of Lacey. Byrd was charged with Capital Murder, Attempted Aggravated Robbery, and Terroristic Act.
He is being held without bond.
