Teen arrested in deadly shooting near Bartlett fireworks

Police made an arrest after a man was shot and killed feet away from a fireworks show in Bartlett.
According to the Bartlett police, Kendrell Spight, 18, was arrested and charged with First Degree Murder and Employing a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony.
FOX13 is working to learn more information about the suspect and will update you live on-air and online with the latest information.
