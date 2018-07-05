  • Teen arrested in deadly shooting near Bartlett fireworks

    Police made an arrest after a man was shot and killed feet away from a fireworks show in Bartlett. 

    According to the Bartlett police, Kendrell Spight, 18, was arrested and charged with First Degree Murder and Employing a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony. 

     FOX13 is working to learn more information about the suspect and will update you live on-air and online with the latest information. 

