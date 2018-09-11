Teen arrested in rape, robbery of pregnant woman in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WZTV) -- An arrest has been made by police in last week's rape and robbery of a pregnant woman in Tennessee.
Nashville police say the defendant is a teen who turned 17-years-old Tuesday.
BREAKING: Arrest just made in last Wednesday's stranger rape case from Overlook Apartments on Bell Road. Defendant is a teenager who turned 17 today. Great work by lead Detective Kim Rothwell. More detail later today. pic.twitter.com/OjDr5hLcVl— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) September 11, 2018
ORIGINAL STORY:
Police said the woman came home to The Overlook Apartments complex around 4:10 p.m. Wednesday night where a man was seen on video in the breezeway of her apartment.
Police say video captured the man in the breezeway about 25 minutes before she arrived home.
After deciding to lie down in her bedroom because she was not feeling well, the woman says she heard noises outside the apartment but ignored it. Later, the man entered her room with a knife from her kitchen and demanded money.
The man took belongings from her purse then raped her. Fighting with the attacker, she was able to hit him in the head with a bottle, causing him to leave the room.
She then grabbed the knife he left behind during the fight, cut the screen to her window and jumped out of the third-floor window. The 30-year-old woman sustained serious injuries and was hospitalized.
