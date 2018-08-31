Teen assaulted on school bus in Shelby County

A Shelby County teenager is recovering after being attacked on a school bus.
According to Shelby County Captain Chris Harris: around 6:30 this morning, three males entered a school bus at Huntcliff and Hunters Glenn bus stop. They attacked a 17-year-old. The bus driver was able to break up the fight.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Whitehaven student allowed back in class, others still suspended after massive fight near school
- Manhunt underway after deadly hit-and-run on Lamar
- Person who sold mystery drug responsible for at least 7 overdoses could face murder charges
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
SCSO said they could not determine how old the attackers were, however, the event was captured on video.
Deputies believe there is some ongoing beef in the neighborhood.
An hour after the fight, shots were fired at Hunters Glen West. A car was hit in the back door.
It is not clear if the events are connected.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}