Teen assaults grandma over $10, court records show

BARTLETT, Tenn. - A Bartlett teen assaulted his grandmother after she would not give him $10, according to an affidavit.
Jared Otte, 19, was arrested Sept. 13 and faces a charge of robbery after the assault on Aug. 30.
The victim contacted the Shelby County Sheriff's Office after the assault. She stated he came into her residence and demanded cash.
The victim told officers that she told him no. He preceded to push her on the bed, hold her down, raise her dress and remove $10 from her undergarments.
She suffered bruises on her arms and legs in the incident.
Otte's bond was set at $10,000 and his next court date is set for Oct. 15.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Arrest made, new details released after MPD officer assaults medical technician at Regional One
- Mid-South funeral home fined $10K for defying the wishes of the deceased
- ‘Weed lady' arrested, 11 neglected dogs found in Memphis, police say
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}