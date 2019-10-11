Teen back from recovering after being shot in the leg, family says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigating a shooting involving a 15-year-old boy, neighbors said.
According to police, they were called to the 700 block of Dotberry Cove just after midnight Friday morning.
Police said the victim was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition. According to family, he is back home and is recovering.
The teen was shot in the leg while in the kitchen. He returned home this morning, the mother said.
No other injuries were reported.
Our crew on the scene saw bullet holes in the back of the house.
“I was walking down the street and I heard several shots rang off and two or three suspects ran shooting. I think my friend house got hit," neighbor Corry Coleman said.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Mother demands answers after her son was jumped 3 times at Melrose High
- Two people facing aggravated assault charges after allegedly pointing gun at infant
- Man rapes woman and tries to kill her with roach spray, police say
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}