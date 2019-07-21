MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A 17-year-old boy was found dead in a pond near a Memphis home days after being reported missing, according to Memphis police.
Rosevelt Davis, 17, was found floating in a pond behind multiple homes and a retirement home in the 2700 block of Battle Creek Drive around 8 a.m. Friday.
Police said Davis had been reported missing on July 17 and was last seen leaving a home in the 2800 block of Summit Arbors Circle.
A City Watch was issued for him, and investigators said originally that Davis “may have a mental impairment.”
According to MPD, the cause of death is undetermined at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.
Davis' body was originally found by an MLGW worker, investigators told FOX13.
On 7/19 at 7:51 a.m., officers responded to a Suspicious Call at 2779 Battlecreek. A body was found floating in a pond behind the address. The victim was identified as Roosevelt Davis, 17. The cause of death is undetermined at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) July 20, 2019
