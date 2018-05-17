  • Teen charged after 10-year-old shot

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A live report from where police believe the shooting happened on Good Morning Memphis

    A 10-year-old boy is recovering after being shot Wednesday evening. 

    According to the Memphis Police Department, at 6:13 p.m. officers responded to a shooting call at 1400 Smythe in the Cherokee Park neighborhood. The juvenile victim was transported to Le Bonheur in critical condition from the scene, but is now listed as non-critical.

    Memphis fire department confirmed to FOX13 the child is 10-years-old. 

    According to MPD, they had three juveniles detained. But, since then, one 15-year-old has been charged with reckless endangerment and possession of a handgun. 

    We are working to learn more info. Check back for updates. 

    Teen charged after 10-year-old shot

    City Watch cancelled for man with schizophrenia

    Two children snatch purse with $1000 in it from woman at gas station

    Woman pepper sprayed, hit with brick during argument about gas money, police say

    Man tries to rob Family Dollar, manager thwarts plans