Teen charged with attempted murder after 5 people shot during Halloween party at Memphis home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A teenager has been charged with attempted murder after five people were shot during a Halloween party at a Memphis home.
Roman Gaddy, 19, is facing five counts of attempted first-degree murder after the shooting in October 2018.
ORIGINAL STORY: Police searching for 3 men accused of shooting 5 people during Halloween party at Memphis home
The incident happened around 9 p.m. on Oct. 27, 2018 at a home in the 4200 block of Lady Slipper Lane.
FOX13 is told it was a high school party, and the party-goers scattered after several rounds of gunfire flew through the air – believed to be fired by three men.
"First I heard three gunshots...then a couple more gunshots... then a mirage of gunshots," he said. "I looked out my door, and I saw kids running everywhere and I went to go find out what's going on."
Arnett told FOX13 it was a high school party.
One victim told police that the three men entered the backyard of the house armed with "long guns" and began shooting.
Two of the victims -- one male and one female -- were taken to the hospital in critical condition. Three others suffered non-critical injuries.
Police initially were searching for three suspects in connection with the shooting. However, it is unclear if officers are still looking for the other two that were believed to be involved.
In addition to the attempted murder charges, Gaddy is also charged with five counts of employment of a firearm with intent to commit a felony.
The investigation is ongoing.
