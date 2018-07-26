Teen charged with attempted murder, other crimes in Frayser incident

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis teen who was being held in juvenile court has now been moved to 201 Poplar where he faces several criminal charges, including attempted murder.
Victor Moore, 17, is charged with two counts of Attempted First-Degree Murder, Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Sell/Manufacture (Xanax), Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Dangerous Family, and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon.
The charges stem from an incident in Frayser on April 1, 2018, according to the Memphis Police Department.
Police said a female was shot in the 3600 block of Sunrise Drive. She was taken to Regional One in critical condition.
Investigators said three juveniles were taken into custody at the time, but no further information was released.
FOX13 is working to learn more details surrounding the case and whether or not others were charged.
