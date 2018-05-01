A teen has been charged with shooting and killed an Arkansas officer inside his home, police say.
The deadly shooting happened Saturday afternoon at the Meadows Apartments, which are located on S. Avalon Street.
Bobby Patterson, 19, is charged with capital murder, five counts of terroristic acts, four counts of criminal attempted murder, among others.
He was taken into custody shortly after 10 a.m. this morning.
Oliver Johnson was sitting in the 'gaming room' in his apartment when several bullets someone outside the home started shooting. Several bullets entered the residence. One of them struck Johnson and took his life.
He left behind two small children.
