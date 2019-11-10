Teen critically injured in hit and run accident, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A teen was left critically injured in a hit-and-run accident in Westwood Saturday evening.
Memphis police responded to an accident in the 3800 block of Ford Rd.
A 16-year-old victim was transported to Le Bonheur in critical condition.
Authorities say the suspect responsible was driving a white Ford F-150 truck with front end damage.
Police say they were last seen heading northbound.
This is an ongoing investigation. Check back with FOX13 for any updates.
