  • Teen critically injured in hit and run accident, police say

    By: Destini Johnson

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A teen was left critically injured in a hit-and-run accident in Westwood Saturday evening.

    Memphis police responded to an accident in the 3800 block of Ford Rd.

    A 16-year-old victim was transported to Le Bonheur in critical condition.

    Authorities say the suspect responsible was driving a white Ford F-150 truck with front end damage.

    Police say they were last seen heading northbound.

    This is an ongoing investigation. Check back with FOX13 for any updates.

