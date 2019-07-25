Teen critically injured in Memphis crash, driver detained

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are investigating a crash that sent a teen to the hospital.
According to police, the victim was taken to the hospital from the scene at Cargo and Winchester.
He is listed as being in critical condition.
The driver stayed on the scene and was detained by police.
Officials have not identified the driver or the victim at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for updates on the investigation.
