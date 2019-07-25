  • Teen critically injured in Memphis crash

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are investigating a crash that sent a teen to the hospital. 

    According to police, the victim was taken to the hospital from the scene at Cargo and Winchester. 

    He is listed as being in critical condition. 

