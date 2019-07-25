Teen critically injured in Memphis crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are investigating a crash that sent a teen to the hospital.
According to police, the victim was taken to the hospital from the scene at Cargo and Winchester.
He is listed as being in critical condition.
