  • Teen dead after crashing into school bus

    Updated:

    PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. - A 17-year-old died after crashing her car into a school bus in northern Mississippi.

    The deadly accident happened September 5. A South Panola School District bus was hit from behind by another vehicle around 7 a.m. on Highway 315, according to the school district.

    15 students and the driver were on board the school bus. None of them were injured, and another bus was called to take the children to school.

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    The driver of the car did not survive injuries she sustained in the crash. She has been identified by Mississippi Highway Patrol as Katelyn Ray, 17.

    Officials have not released any further information. We will update this story as new details become available.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories