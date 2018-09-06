  • Teen fighting for life after shooting in South Memphis neighborhood

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A teenage boy is in critical condition after being shot in a South Memphis neighborhood. 

    Memphis police said the victim, who is 17-years-old, was shot in the 3100 block of Ford Road around 2 p.m. Thursday. 

    The victim, who has not yet been identified, was transported to Regional One in critical condition. 

    Police did not release any information regarding a suspect. 

    MPD is currently investigating. 

