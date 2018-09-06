Teen fighting for life after shooting in South Memphis neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A teenage boy is in critical condition after being shot in a South Memphis neighborhood.
Memphis police said the victim, who is 17-years-old, was shot in the 3100 block of Ford Road around 2 p.m. Thursday.
Officers are on the scene at 3171 Ford. One male, 17, has been shot. The victim has been transported in critical condition to ROH. No suspect information is available at this point. This is an ongoing investigation.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 6, 2018
The victim, who has not yet been identified, was transported to Regional One in critical condition.
Police did not release any information regarding a suspect.
MPD is currently investigating.
