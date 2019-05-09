Teen girl assaulted downtown on same night as shooting, stampede on Beale Street, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigating after a teen girl was assaulted downtown.
Investigators said she separated from her family during a surge and in that time, she was assaulted.
It happened around the same time that a shooting sparked a stampede on Beale Street following the final day of the Beale Street Music Festival.
MPD Director Michael Rallings briefly described the alleged incident during a city council meeting Tuesday.
“A 13-year-old was separated from her family and was missing for several hours,” Rallings said. “The victim was allegedly criminally assaulted during that time.”
Rallings said it happened when the girl and a 3-year-old separated from their family after a surge Sunday night.
Rallings did not specify the kind of criminal assault, but according to MPD’s crime data, a forcible rape and simple assault happened around midnight Sunday. It is unclear if the two are connected.
However, a rape was reported near one of Beale Street’s busiest nights of the year – the end of BSMF.
Rallings told city council leaders these incidents would likely be avoided with Beale Street Bucks in place.
We reached out to MPD for more information and if there have been any arrests made, but we have not yet heard back.
