0 Teen girl hospitalized after being choked, punched on bus by male student

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A 15-year-old girl spent hours in the hospital Thursday after she said she was punched and choked by a male student.

It all happened on the bus ride home.

The Craigmont Middle School student told police that she felt like she could not breathe at one point. The girl's mother took her to Methodist North hospital after they filed a formal complaint with the school. The family also filed a report with the Memphis Police Department in the emergency room.

“She got home, she was crying. She didn't want to say anything at first. She went straight to a restroom,” said Diana Angel, who knew something was wrong.

Eventually, Diana saw her daughter’s face.

“She came home with bruises on her neck, a swollen jaw, [and] scratches,” she said. “This little boy got on top of her and started choking her. It's very messed up.

The family went straight to the hospital, where police officers took a report, and pictures of the teen’s neck and swollen jaw.

“We are going to press charges,” said Angel. “We are going to do everything we can to keep her safe, because she is scared now.”

FOX13 reached out to Shelby County Schools (SCS) for comment on the incident, and policy regarding bus driver’s ability to intervene in fights, something Angel told FOX13 did not happen.

FOX13 has not heard back at this time.

Angel believes the adult driver should have broken up the fight before the choking began.

“The students are in the bus driver’s care at that moment. So, yes, I definitely think he should've been involved,” she said.

MPD is now working to determine who the attacker is, and the school is also looking into the matter, according to Angel.

“I just wish his parents would've taught him better.”

As her daughter recovers from her injuries, Angel said she will be the one driving her to school.

“I'm scared for her. I don't even think I want to put her on the bus anymore,” she said.

All buses for SCS have video cameras. The video footage will almost certainly be reviewed by both the school and police, and play a big role in any potential charges.

