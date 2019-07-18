Teen girl rushed to hospital after multi-vehicle crash near Graceland, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A teenage girl was rushed to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash near Graceland.
Police said the accident happened around 3:30 p.m. Thursday in the 3600 block of Elvis Presley Boulevard, which is across the street from Graceland in Whitehaven.
According to MPD, there were four vehicles involved in the wreck.
A teenage girl – who was not identified – was taken by ambulance to Le Bonheur and is listed in critical condition.
The details surrounding what led to the crash are unclear.
Officers are on the scene of an accident at 3691 Elvis Presley. This was a 4 vehicle accident. One teen female was xported to LeBonheur in critical condition.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) July 18, 2019
