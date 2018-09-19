  • Teen hospitalized after being hit by car in Memphis

    A teen was rushed to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Memphis. 

    Police said the boy was hit by a car at the intersection of Third Street and Belz Avenue around 7:30 p.m.

    He was taken to LeBonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition, but is now is non-critical, according to MPD. 

    Police said the person responsible for the accident stayed at the scene as emergency responders arrived. 

    The details surrounding the accident are still unclear. 

