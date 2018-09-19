Teen hospitalized after being hit by car in Memphis

A teen was rushed to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Memphis.
Police said the boy was hit by a car at the intersection of Third Street and Belz Avenue around 7:30 p.m.
He was taken to LeBonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition, but is now is non-critical, according to MPD.
The juvenile is now listed as non-critical. https://t.co/yiI7jspa0n— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 19, 2018
Police said the person responsible for the accident stayed at the scene as emergency responders arrived.
The details surrounding the accident are still unclear.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
