Teen hospitalized after possible drive-by shooting in front of Memphis home, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A teenage girl was rushed to the hospital after a possible drive-by shooting in front of her grandfather’s home in Memphis.
Investigators said the 17-year-old victim – who has not been identified – was standing in front of the home on Starkenburg Lane in Hickory Hill when she was shot by an unknown suspect.
The suspected shooter has not been identified, and police are still searching for them. Police said the person left in a burgundy Chevrolet Impala.
The victim was listed in critical condition at Le Bonheur.
Neighbors said they believe it was a drive-by shooting, and investigators told FOX13 multiple people were standing outside the home when the shooting happened.
One neighbor said there were several people outside, most of them women.
FOX13 crews observed multiple surveillance cameras on homes in the neighborhood; however, police have not said if any of them captured video of what happened.
Police said this is the second child shot in Memphis this week.
On Monday, a 14-year-old boy was shot on North Dunlap Street. He was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition, and there is still no word on what led to that shooting.
Investigators have not released any details regarding a potential motive or what could have caused this most recent incident.
