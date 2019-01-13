  • Teen in critical condition after overnight shooting in South Memphis

    By: Courtney Mickens

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A gunman is on the run after an 18-year-old was shot in South Memphis Saturday night.

    Officers were called to the 600 block of Williams Ave.

    Police found an 18-year-old male shot on the scene. He was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

    MPD told FOX13 no one in is custody at this time.

    Investigators haven't determined if the suspect is known to the victim at this point.

    This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

