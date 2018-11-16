Teen indicted after killing another teen in southeast Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A teenager has been indicted after shooting and killing another teen in southeast Memphis.
Jaylen Jones, 19, was indicted on first-degree murder charges on Thursday for allegedly shooting an acquaintance.
Deputies said the victim, Lazarus Wright, 17, was shot twice in December 2017.
The shooting happened in front of a home in the 7700 block of Parkmont Dr. near East Shelby Dr. and Hacks Cross Rd.
Wright was pronounced dead on the scene.
Witnesses on the scene told officers that Jones took a pistol from Wright, then began pointing it at the victim – then shot him in the leg and the shoulder.
Jones was later arrested at his mother’s residence on Neely Rd.
According to the D.A. Jones was also indicted on charges of first-degree felony murder and especially aggravated robbery.
Jones is being held on a $150,000 bond.
