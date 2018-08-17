Teen indicted for killing two former Kingsbury High students

A teen has been indicted on two counts of premeditated first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of two teens in the Berclair area of northeast Memphis.
Antonio Turner is charged in the deaths of Nicholas Millican, 18, and Audrea Reed, 17, who were shot multiple times on Feb. 9 of 2018.
They were talking on the 3800 block of Macon Road.
Millican was pronounced dead at the scene. Reed was taken to the hospital where she died.
The news release detailed eyewitness accounts that said the gunman lured the victims behind a business, began arguing with them and then pulled a gun and began shooting. He then escaped on a bicycle.
