Teen indicted for murdering couple, lighting their apartment on fire, DA says

A Cordova teen was indicted in the shooting deaths of a Memphis couple whose bodies were found in their burned-apartment in Memphis.
Last February, Aaereon Berryman was charged with two counts of First-Degree Murder in the death of Brandon Allen, 34, and his wife, Regina Allen, 33.
Investigators said Berryman robbed Allen, shot him and his wife, then doused the apartment with lighter fluid, ignited it and ran.
Meanwhile, a police officer and a Memphis Light, Gas & Water employee were nearby. They heard someone yell “it’s a robbery” and saw Berryman exiting the Allens’ apartment.
The two were able to catch Berryman.
As the fire spread in the apartment Berryman had exited, officers asked him if there was anyone else inside.
Berryman replied that there were two people where he “left them.”
Memphis Fire Department made the scene after being notified of the apartment fire. MFD found the body of Brandon Allen lying on the kitchen floor and the body Regina Allen in the back bedroom. They were pronounced dead on the scene.
Berryman admitted to killing both victims, taking their property, and setting their apartment on fire. The suspect had an AR-15, loaded handgun, 2 jars of marijuana, 3 plastic bags of marijuana, 3 prescription pill bottles, and a bottle of charcoal lighter fluid in his possession at the time of his arrest.
