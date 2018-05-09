  • Teen indicted for murdering grocery clerk, DA says

    A South Memphis man has been indicted on first-degree murder and attempted robbery charges in the death last November of a clerk at a Whitehaven grocery, Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich said.

    Marcel Wicks was shot and killed on November 7 at the Brothers Grocery on the 1100 block of Winfield Road.

    Ronald Lauderdale Jr. was indicted on charges of premeditated first-degree murder, first-degree murder in the perpetration of a felony, to wit, attempted robbery, and attempted especially aggravated robbery.

    A 17-year-old also charged in connection with this shooting and is being held in Juvenile Court, pending a transfer hearing.

    Lauderdale is currently being held without bond. 

