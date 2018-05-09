Teen indicted for murdering grocery clerk, DA says

A South Memphis man has been indicted on first-degree murder and attempted robbery charges in the death last November of a clerk at a Whitehaven grocery, Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich said.
Trending stories:
- Florida grandma, 95, sent to jail for slipper slap, police say
- Man kicks disabled dog 7 times during fight with wife. court records say
- Man kicks disabled dog 7 times during fight with wife. court records say
- PHOTOS: Mid-South Most Wanted
Marcel Wicks was shot and killed on November 7 at the Brothers Grocery on the 1100 block of Winfield Road.
RELATED: Arrest made in killing of innocent Memphis father
Ronald Lauderdale Jr. was indicted on charges of premeditated first-degree murder, first-degree murder in the perpetration of a felony, to wit, attempted robbery, and attempted especially aggravated robbery.
RELATED: MPD releases chilling videos in grocery store homicide
A 17-year-old also charged in connection with this shooting and is being held in Juvenile Court, pending a transfer hearing.
Lauderdale is currently being held without bond.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}