Teen indicted in murder outside Memphis convenience store

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A teen has been indicted on a charge of first-degree murder for the shooting death of another teen outside a southeast Memphis convenience store.
Javante Galmore, 18, is being held on a $500,000 bond. He’s accused of killing Delrico Dansberry on January 8, 2018.
Dansberry, 18, was shot multiple times during a dispute outside a store in the 3800 block of Mendenhall. He did not survive.
