0 Teen involved in 'shots fired' into Memphis school bus charged with murder in separate shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A teen involved in Friday's 'shots fired call' at Manassas High School will be charged with First Degree Murder in a seperate shooting, police say.

The Memphis Police Department released brand new information Friday night about a number of incidents involving the four teens from the Manassas HS incident. According to police, the four teens, two femals, 14 and 15, and two males, 15 and 16, went on a crime spree across the City of Memphis.

The biggest crime, murder, happened on Jan. 20 in the 990 block of J. W. Williams. MPD said the shooting happened around 1:30 in the morning. The shots were fired feet away from Caldwell-Guthrie Elementary School. Now, MPD told FOX13 the person responsible for that murder had connections to Friday's incdient at Manassas High School.

Damerion Merriweather, 16, will face First Degree Murder in the J. W. Williams homcidie.

That was only the beginning for incidents invloving Merriweather. According to MPD, on January 24, Old Allen Station Officers responded to a Carjacking in the 4200 block of Coventry. Officers were advised that two suspects struck a 76-year-old victim in the head and took his maroon 2001 Toyota Corolla.

Then, on January 25, North Main Station Officers responded to a shooting at 1111 North Manassas, Manassas High School. Upon arrival, officers were advised that two adult females were on a Durham school bus when a maroon 2000 Toyota Corolla, occupied by five suspects, fired several shots at the bus which shattered two windows.

No one was injured in this shooting, thankfully.

Moments after that shooting, North Main Station Officers observed the maroon 2000 Toyota Corolla traveling eastbound on Jackson toward I-40 from Manassas. Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The vehicle stopped at Lee and Ayers at which time five suspects bailed out of the vehicle and fled on foot.

Officers ultimately apprehended the suspects, female, 14, female, 15, Damerion Merriweather, 16, and male, 16, who were transported to the Violent Crimes Unit's office for further investigation.

Officers were unable to locate the fifth suspect who fled from the vehicle. That person is still on the run.

Upon further investigation, female, 14, was charged in connection with three different incidents.

4248 Coventry, Memphis, TN-Carjacking

1111 N. Manassas, Memphis, TN-Aggravated Assault

Jackson/Decatur, Memphis, TN-Aggravated Assault

The above suspect was charged with Carjacking, Aggravated Assault (3 counts), Vandalism over $1,000, Evading Arrest-To Wit: Foot Pursuit and was transported to Juvenile Court.



Next, female, 15, was charged in connection with three different incidents.

4248 Coventry, Memphis, TN-Carjacking

1111 N. Manassas, Memphis, TN-Aggravated Assault

Jackson/Decatur, Memphis, TN-Aggravated Assaultko

The above suspect was charged with Theft of Property $1,000-$2,500-To Wit: Auto, Aggravated Assault (3 counts), Vandalism over $1,000, Evading Arrest-To Wit: Foot Pursuit and transported to Juvenile Court.



Next, male, 16, was charged in connection with three different incidents.

4248 Coventry, Memphis, TN-Carjacking

1111 N. Manassas, Memphis, TN-Aggravated Assault

Jackson/Decatur, Memphis, TN-Aggravated Assault

The above suspect was charged with Theft of Property $1,000-$2,500-To Wit: Auto, Aggravated Assault (3 counts), Vandalism over $1,000, Evading Arrest-To Wit: Foot Pursuit and transported to Juvenile Court.

Finally, Damerion Merriweather was charged in connection with four different incidents. One being a homicide that occurred at 991 J. W. Williams Lane on January 20th.

4248 Coventry, Memphis, TN-Carjacking

1111 N. Manassas, Memphis, TN-Aggravated Assault

Jackson/Decatur, Memphis, TN-Aggravated Assault

991 J. W. Willis, Memphis, TN-

Merriweather was charged with First Degree Murder, Theft of Property $1,000-$2,500-To Wit: Auto (2 counts), Aggravated Assault (3 counts), Vandalism over $1,000, Evading Arrest-To Wit: Vehicle Pursuit, Evading Arrest-To Wit: Foot Pursuit and transported to Juvenile Court.

