  Teen killed in crash involving 18-wheeler

    A teenager was killed in a crash involving an 18-wheeler in West Memphis.

    West Memphis Police told FOX13 the victim was a high school student. 

    The accident happened about 6:15 Wednesday night at Rainer Road near Delta Road. 

    Police said the 18-wheeler hit the teen’s vehicle. 

    She was pronounced dead on the scene. 

    Her name is not being released. 

    No charges have been filed.
     

