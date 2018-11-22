Teen killed in crash involving 18-wheeler

A teenager was killed in a crash involving an 18-wheeler in West Memphis.
West Memphis Police told FOX13 the victim was a high school student.
The accident happened about 6:15 Wednesday night at Rainer Road near Delta Road.
Police said the 18-wheeler hit the teen’s vehicle.
She was pronounced dead on the scene.
Her name is not being released.
No charges have been filed.
