Teen missing after meeting stranger on gamer messaging app found in Illinois, family says

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. - It was going on almost a week for one Olive Branch family after their son left home during the middle of the night.
John Aubrey Peal III was found safe in Illinois Sunday afternoon, according to Peal's father.
According to John Aubrey Peal’s dad, he is driving now to Illinois to pick him up. He turned himself in to the fire department due to media coverage.
BREAKING: John Aubrey Peal’s father told me his son is safe. He is driving now to Illinois to pick him up. He says Aubrey turned himself in to the fire department. John told @FOX13Memphis that police confirmed Aubrey used Discord to meet someone. pic.twitter.com/8UoLZLbFux— Alexa Lorenzo (@ALorenzoFOX13) August 5, 2018
The dad also confirmed to FOX13, he did use the gaming app Discord to meet the person.
According to the Olive Branch Police Department, this case remains an open and active investigation.
FOX13 is working with police to learn more information.
