  • Teen missing after meeting stranger on gamer messaging app found in Illinois, family says

    By: Ryan Glover

    Updated:

    OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. - It was going on almost a week for one Olive Branch family after their son left home during the middle of the night. 

    John Aubrey Peal III was found safe in Illinois Sunday afternoon, according to Peal's father. 

    RELATED: Family fears predator used video game messaging app to target child

    According to John Aubrey Peal’s dad, he is driving now to Illinois to pick him up. He turned himself in to the fire department due to media coverage.

    The dad also confirmed to FOX13, he did use the gaming app Discord to meet the person.

    According to the Olive Branch Police Department, this case remains an open and active investigation.

    FOX13 is working with police to learn more information.

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories