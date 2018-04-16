  • Teen mom and 3-month-old son missing since Saturday

    Updated:

    DYER COUNTY, Tenn. - A 17-year-old and her three-month old son have been missing since Saturday afternoon from Dyer County, Tennessee.

    Investigators said Jessie Weaver and her infant son, Tyson Weaver, were last seen around 12:40 p.m. on Saturday. They were walking on David Drive and got into a white semi-truck, according to the Dyer County Sheriff’s Office.

    They are considered endangered.

    According to a Facebook post from Jessie’s mom, they don’t have diapers, clothing or bottles. The baby was wearing a onesie and had a blanket.

    Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Dyer County Sheriff’s Office at 731-285-2802.
     

