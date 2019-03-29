0 Teen organization director accused of shoplifting more than $500 worth of groceries

HERNANDO, Miss. - The director of Tunica Teens in Action, Ashley McKay, has been arrested and charged with shoplifting in Hernando.

McKay not only heads up the teen organization but she is also running for tax assessor in Tunica County.

McKay's friends and family do not believe the allegations.

According to the report, it started at a Hernando Walmart when McKay tried to check out with more than $500 in items from the self checkout lane.

According to the police report, McKay allegedly scanned $262.32 worth of groceries into a new basket she found in the self checkout area, but kept $384.74 worth of unpaid groceries in another basket.

Police say she tried pushing both baskets toward the exit door.

Tunica’s Trina Davis does not buy it.

“Well, I honestly support Ashley in anything she does and I really honestly dont think that she is that type of person to steal," Davis said.

McKay told me by phone that she has no comment on the case. According to the police report this is her first shoplifiting offense.

The Circuit clerk's office has verified that McKay has filed to run for tax assessor in the county.

Tunica County’s Coach Halley was surprised by the arrest.

“I just feel like her family. The family she comes from it is hard for me to believe that,” Halley said.

In the police report, McKay claims that she did not mean to shoplift and that she got distracted while talking to an employee and forgot to scan the items.

Davis told FOX13 she thinks that someone is after McKay.

“Because I think people are trying to succeed and they will try to find anything to try to pull them down,” Davis said.

A court date of May 1 has been set for McKay and she is out on a $750,000 bond.

