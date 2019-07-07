0 Teen pilot dead after plane crash at Ole Miss Golf Course

OXFORD, Miss. - Mississippi is mourning after a teenager died from her injuries in a plane crash.

First responders were called to the Ole Miss Golf Course around 3:15 Saturday afternoon.

According to Ole Miss, a single-engine plane that was affiliated with the Civil Air Patrol was performing 'touch and go' takeoffs and landings when it crashed in the area.

Officials told FOX13 the crash happened near the 17th tee box at the golf course.

The only person onboard the plane was Elizabeth "Lake" Little, 18, who suffered serious burns from the crash, according to officials.

She was air-lifted to Memphis-area trauma center where she later died, according to authorities.

No one else was injured from the crash.

Ole Miss told FOX13 the National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration has been contacted and will investigate the crash site.

Officials said Little had her private pilot's license and her dream was to fly for FedEx.

According to the Miss Hospitality Mississippi website, Little majored in Speech Pathology and Audiology at The University of Southern Mississippi.

Little also founded the "Reading Matters" organization that impacts hundreds of children's lives in the state of Mississippi.

The City of Starkville is saddened by the loss of Lake Little. She was a star for us and had such a great plan for her life commitment to others. Flying was her love and her passion. Our thoughts and prayers to her family for comfort. — Lynn Spruill (@lynn_spruill) July 7, 2019

The City of Oxford mourns alongside those of you in Starkville. Prayers for peace and comfort for the family of Lake Little and for all of those who loved her. May God wrap His loving arms around you. https://t.co/3Oguk7na7k — Robyn Tannehill (@RobynTannehill) July 7, 2019

