Teen pleads guilty on day of murder trial, DA says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A 17-year-old defendant has pled guilty to second-degree murder in the robbery and shooting death of another teen, said the Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich.
The shooting happened outside his apartment in southeast Memphis, according to a news release.
Marlez Wilson Jr., aka Marlez Wright Jr., was sentenced to 30 years in prison, plus 12 years concurrent for attempted especially aggravated robbery.
He entered the plea before Criminal Court Judge James Lammey Jr. as his trial was scheduled to begin this week.
Wilson, who was 15 at the time, admitted his role in the attack on victim Kejohn Holmes, 19, who was found shot to death on March 29, 2017, at the Camelot Apartments near Getwell and Knight Arnold.
A second defendant, Michael Grace, 21, is awaiting trial.
