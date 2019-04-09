Teen robbery suspect arrested after crashing car into home

Police are investigating after a stolen vehicle wrecked out in Memphis.
Memphis police were called to the 3500 block of Clearbrook Street to investigate the crash.
Police said they arrested and charged a 15-year-old with multiple counts including Aggravated Robbery, Felony Evading Arrest Pursuit, Reckless Driving and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon.
The passenger is still at large.
FOX13 learned from the Memphis Fire Department that no one was transported from the scene.
