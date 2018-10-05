  • Teen rushed to hospital after shooting in Memphis neighborhood

    A teenage boy was injured in a shooting in a Memphis neighborhood Friday. 

    According to police, the 17-year-old teen was shot in the 3300 block of Radford Road around 4:15 p.m.

    Emergency responders said the victim – who has not yet been identified – was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition. 

    MPD told FOX13 the suspected shooters were possibly in a black vehicle as they left the scene. 

