Teen rushed to hospital after shooting in Memphis neighborhood

A teenage boy was injured in a shooting in a Memphis neighborhood Friday.
According to police, the 17-year-old teen was shot in the 3300 block of Radford Road around 4:15 p.m.
Emergency responders said the victim – who has not yet been identified – was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.
MPD told FOX13 the suspected shooters were possibly in a black vehicle as they left the scene.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
