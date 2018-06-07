Teen's lifelong dream cut short after being shot and killed by his brother

Family members are mourning the life of a teen who was shot and killed by his older brother in Fayette County.
Deputies responded to a shooting in the 8900 block of Feather Chapel Road early Tuesday morning. On the scene, they found a teen suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim was Marcus Jones. The 18-year-old died in the carport of his own driveway, and the person who allegedly pulled the trigger was a family member.
Investigators took Jerome Howse, 34, into custody. He is the victim's half-brother, and he's charged with second degree murder.
Witnesses told investigators the brothers were arguing in the driveway. Moments later, they heard a gunshot.
Deputies determined the two brothers were arguing over a small amount of money and a honey bun.
The story of Jones' death is heartbreaking. He recently graduated from Fayette Ware High School and was enrolled at a local community college.
His dreams were much bigger. He planned on joined the Air Force, and he was waiting on acceptance papers.
That dream was cut short.
