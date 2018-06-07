  • Teen's lifelong dream cut short after being shot, killed by his brother

    By: Scott Madaus

    Updated:

    Family members are mourning the life of a teen who was shot and killed by his older brother in Fayette County.

    Deputies responded to a shooting in the 8900 block of Feather Chapel Road early Tuesday morning. On the scene, they found a teen suffering from a gunshot wound.

    The victim was Marcus Jones. The 18-year-old died in the carport of his own driveway, and the person who allegedly pulled the trigger was a family member.

    RELATED: Mid-South teen shot and killed by his brother after an argument over a honey bun

    Investigators took Jerome Howse, 34, into custody. He is the victim's half-brother, and he's charged with second degree murder.

    Witnesses told investigators the brothers were arguing in the driveway. Moments later, they heard a gunshot.

    Trending stories:

    Deputies determined the two brothers were arguing over a small amount of money and a honey bun.

    The story of Jones' death is heartbreaking. He recently graduated from Fayette Ware High School and was enrolled at a local community college.

    His dreams were much bigger. He planned on joined the Air Force, and he was waiting on acceptance papers.

    That dream was cut short.

    A GoFundMe account has been established to help raise money for funeral expenses.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Teen's lifelong dream cut short after being shot, killed by his brother

  • Headline Goes Here

    Mid-South teen shot and killed by his brother after an argument over a honey bun

  • Headline Goes Here

    Fayette County Criminal Justice Complex shuts down