Teen shot after attempted robbery in West Memphis

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. - A teen has been shot following an attempted robbery in West Memphis.
The shooting happened around 8:50 p.m. at the Ridge At West Memphis, which is located at 210 W Jackson Ave. FOX13 has learned the victim was alert and awake before being transported.
The victim is only in his early 20s. He was also shot one time.
