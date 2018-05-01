  • Teen shot after attempted robbery in West Memphis

    By: Zach Crenshaw

    Updated:

    WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. - A teen has been shot following an attempted robbery in West Memphis. 

    Trending stories:

    The shooting happened around 8:50 p.m. at the Ridge At West Memphis, which is located at 210 W Jackson Ave. FOX13 has learned the victim was alert and awake before being transported. 

    The victim is only in his early 20s. He was also shot one time. 

    FOX13 has a crew heading to the scene. See a LIVE report, on FOX13 News at 10.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Teen shot after attempted robbery in West Memphis

  • Headline Goes Here

    Father of Army vet shot at Oregon VA clinic feels betrayed

  • Headline Goes Here

    4 hurt, 1 detained in Tennessee apartment complex shooting

  • Headline Goes Here

    Nashville Predators honor hero in Waffle House shooting

  • Headline Goes Here

    21-year-old charged with murder following shooting outside Dollar…