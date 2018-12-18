0 Teen shot and killed after party gets out of hand in North Mississippi

TUNICA CO., Miss. - A teenage boy was shot and killed over the weekend after a party in Mississippi got out of hand.

Michael Jackson, 16, was shot and killed late Saturday night during a party at the Lots of Love Events Center in Tunica.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found a 19-year-old who was shot in the right shoulder.

Shortly after, the deputies heard several gunshots from behind the business.

Once they got to where they heard the shots, the body of Jackson was found.

The 19-year-old is expected to be okay.

Deputies had just shut the party down due to fighting when the shooting started.

Jackson’s mother spoke with FOX13 about the incident, and she said she saw her son moments before he was killed.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

Latitia Jackson said she happened to be driving in the area when she heard gunfire.

“We just happened to be riding through and we heard a whole bunch of shooting. Whole bunch of shooting and I said there goes Michael right there,” Jackson said.

Her son’s body was found about a block away from the building. Jackson told FOX13 she saw him run by as people were running from the scene.

The building’s owner said he shut the party down several times because of fighting. Everyone was patted down before entering.

Multiple witnesses told FOX13 there was a shooting in the parking lot and another where Michael Jackson’s body was found.

“I feel like it was gang related, and they were trying to force them to be in a gang. And he said they didn’t want to be in a gang,” Jackson’s mother said.

The Tunica County Sheriff’s Office would not say whether the shooting was gang related.

There are security cameras spread around the inside and outside of the events center. The owner said he pulled footage for investigators Monday.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shootings yet.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.