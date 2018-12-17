Teen shot and killed in North Mississippi

The Tunica County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a shooting at a Mississippi business.
According to the news release, officers were called to the Lots of Love business on the 2200 block of U.S. Highway North on December 16.
When deputies arrived on the scene, they found a 19-year-old who was shot in the right shoulder.
Shortly after, the deputies heard several gunshots from behind the business.
Once they got to where they heard the shots, the body of 15-year-old, Micheal Jackson was found. He was shot, the news release said.
The 19-year-old is expected to be okay.
FOX13 is scheduled to talk to the family of the teen who was shot and killed and will bring you a LIVE update on FOX13 News at 5 p.m.
