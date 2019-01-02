Teen shot and killed in Shelby County

FOX13 will have a LIVE report on this homicide on Good Morning Memphis.
Shelby County Deputies are on the investigating a shooting in the 5300 block of Crystal Oak Drive.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Mysterious explosion on New Year's Eve heard more than 10 miles away in Mississippi
- Hours into 2019, MPD investigates first homicide of the year
- Man charged with murder after 2 shot, 1 dead in New Year's Eve shooting in Bartlett
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
One person has been transported to ROH in extremely critical condition. The 17-year-old victim was later pronounced dead.
Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}