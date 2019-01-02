  • Teen shot and killed in Shelby County

    Updated:

    Shelby County Deputies are on the investigating a shooting in the 5300 block of Crystal Oak Drive.

    One person has been transported to ROH in extremely critical condition. The 17-year-old victim was later pronounced dead. 

    Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.

