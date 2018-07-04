Bartlett police are investigating after a fight broke out at a fast food restaurant.
According to police, officers were working the Bartlett Fireworks Extravaganza when they saw a fight break out at the Taco Bell on the 7500 block of Highway 70.
Things escalated when the suspect pulled out a gun and started shooting. The victim was hit multiple times and was taken to Regional One in 'emergency status.'
The victim later died at the hospital.
In the news release, police said:
"The investigation has revealed so far that this was not a random shooting and the suspect and victim were known to each other and there and been previous altercations between two. This is currently a very active crime scene and more information will be released at a later time."
