Teen shot, killed feet behind Graceland, police say

Memphis police are investigating a homicide feet away from one of the Bluff City's top tourist attractions.
The shooting happened on the 3700 block of Hermitage Drive.
The victim's father identified him as Wartario Franklin Jr,.
Franklin was a student at Middle College High School, and set to join the Navy in a few weeks.
Police told FOX13 the suspect stood outside the home and then fired five shots at the building.
While FOX13 News was on the scene, officers were walking around the home looking for shell casings and other evidence.
MPD has not released any suspect information.
