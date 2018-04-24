  • Teen shot, killed feet behind Graceland, police say

    Updated:

    Memphis police are investigating a homicide feet away from one of the Bluff City's top tourist attractions. 

    The shooting happened on the 3700 block of Hermitage Drive. 

    The victim's father identified him as Wartario Franklin Jr,.

    Franklin was a student at Middle College High School, and set to join the Navy in a few weeks.  

    Trending stories:

    Police told FOX13 the suspect stood outside the home and then fired five shots at the building. 

    While FOX13 News was on the scene, officers were walking around the home looking for shell casings and other evidence. 

    MPD has not released any suspect information. 

    FOX13's Tom Dees is on the scene and will update you as soon as new information becomes available. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Teen shot, killed feet behind Graceland, police say

  • Headline Goes Here

    Father punches woman trying to kidnap his son, MPD says

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man charged with aggravated murder after his wife went missing following…

  • Headline Goes Here

    One person injured after car travels wrong way on I-40

  • Headline Goes Here

    'I begged him to leave." Mom speaks out after son killed at Memphis motel