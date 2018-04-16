  • Teen shot outside club in Frayser

    By: Jim Spiewak

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The victim of a shooting in the parking lot Frayser club was a 17-year-old, FOX13 has confirmed.

    The shooting happened around 1 a.m. on Sunday in the parking lot of Infiniti Sports Bar & Grill. The business calls it’s a club on its Facebook page.

    Linda Jones moved to the apartments one block away about three months ago. She was in her apartment watching TV when gunfire erupted.

    “The gun shots started shooting, going, going, going – and I got on the floor you know,” Jones explained.

    Our cameras captured at least four bullet casings police didn’t initially find while processing the crime scene overnight. The next day, police were re-canvasing, which is when they wait for the sun to come up and go back to look for pieces of evidence left behind.  

    While recanvasing, several dozen evidence markers were put down.  

    Two cars had bullet holes in them. One had several of the windows shattered.

    Police were initially called to the Infinity Sports Bar & Grill.  No one answered when FOX13 knocked, and the door was locked.  

    Police said the person who was shot was not inside the business.

    “I heard lots and lots and lots of gun shots, different firearms too,” Jones explained. “You can hear the sound from different guns. They were shooting back and forth. They were going at it.”  

    The shooting happened just a few feet away from the entrance to the highway, which one detective on scene told FOX13 could have made it easier for the shooter to get away. 

    Police said the victim showed up by private car to a nearby fire station before being taken to the hospital.   

    No arrests have been made in the case. Police said the victim is in critical condition. 

