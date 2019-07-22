Teen shot overnight in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Shelby County Sheriff's Department is investigating an overnight shooting.
It happened in the 5900 block of Wagon Hill Road. Information about the victim is limited, however, we learned a 17-year-old was shot.
He was transported to Regional One Hospital, and he is expected to be okay.
No arrest have been made. Anyone with information about this crime is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers.
