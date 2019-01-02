Teen shot to death while on his way to visit family in Shelby County, police say

Shelby County Deputies are on the investigating a shooting in the 5300 block of Crystal Oak Drive.
One person was transported to Regional One in extremely critical condition.
The 17-year-old victim was later pronounced dead.
Police are looking at surveillance footage to find out more information about who was responsible for the deadly shooting.
Shelby County detectives said someone shot the teen as he went to visit his family.
It is unclear if one of more people were involved in the incident at this point.
Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
