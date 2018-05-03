Teen stabbed with scissors after pulling student's dress up at Memphis school, police say

Two students have been issued a juvenile summons after a stabbing at a Memphis school.
According to the police report, a student pulled up a girl's dress inside of a classroom of Central High School. The victim then grabbed a pair of scissors. She tried multiple times to stabbed the student before she connected.
He was treated by a nurse at the school.
The male student told police that he was only playing and never exposed the victim, the police report said.
The male student was issued a juvenile summons for sexual battery. The female student was issued a juvenile summons for aggravated assault.
